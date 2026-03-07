Kazakh PM welcomes Iran’s decision to halt attacks on neighboring countries

Kazakhstan's president on Saturday welcomed a statement by his Iranian counterpart announcing a halt on attacks on neighboring countries unless they were to attack Iran.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the decision an important measure aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, his press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov wrote on Telegram.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Iran will refrain from attacking neighboring states unless attacks are launched against Iran from their territory.

According to state-run Press TV, Pezeshkian also apologized to neighboring countries amid rising regional tensions, saying Iran has "no intention of invading other countries."

Iran on Feb. 28 launched missiles and drones toward Israel and several Gulf countries that host US military assets. Some of the attacks caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran said the attacks were in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.