Israeli settler fatally shoots Palestinian man in West Bank - ministry

An Israeli settler shot dead a 27-year-old Palestinian man in the ⁠occupied West Bank ⁠on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The man was killed in ⁠the village area of Masafer Yatta, near the Palestinian city of Hebron, according to the Health Ministry and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond ⁠to ⁠a request for comment on the incident.

Masafer Yatta is among the sites where Palestinians have been increasingly displaced by settler violence that has risen sharply over ⁠the past two years, according to the United Nations.

Two Palestinian brothers were shot dead by an Israeli on Monday near the city of Nablus ⁠in ‌the ‌northern West Bank, ⁠the Palestinian Health ‌Ministry said.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the military police ⁠were investigating a ⁠reserve soldier for Monday's shooting.







