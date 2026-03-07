Hezbollah warns people in northern Israel to evacuate immediately

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Saturday issued a warning to Israelis in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya in northern Israel, calling on them to evacuate immediately and head south.

The settlement of Nahariya is located in the Western Galilee in northern Israel near the Lebanese border, while Kiryat Shmona lies in the far north of the country in an area known as the "Galilee Panhandle."

The warning comes amid evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army for residents in areas of Lebanon to move to other locations.

In a post on Telegram, accompanied by two images of the settlements, Hezbollah said: "Warning: All residents of Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya are requested to evacuate immediately and head south."

The developments come amid Israel's expanding military campaign in Lebanon since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war waged by Israel and the US against Iran.

Israel had killed more than 4,000 people and wounded around 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.







