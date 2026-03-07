Gonzalez brace helps Atletico beat Real Sociedad

Nicolas Gonzalez netted twice for Atletico Madrid in an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's side strengthened their hold on third, moving three points clear of fourth-place Villarreal, who host Elche Sunday.

It was only the second defeat for Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in 14 matches at the helm, with the Basque side rising to eighth since the American's arrival.

Both sides sealed passage to the Copa del Rey final this week, with this match a dress rehearsal for the showdown in Seville in April.

"It had been a while since I'd scored so it's good I could do it today in this stadium with these fans," Gonzalez told Movistar.

"I'm very happy, and I'll go home happy because of the team's display too, we're showing in every game what we want and what we're capable of."

Atletico's Norwegian target man Alexander Sorloth has hit a rich vein of form in 2026 and netted his sixth goal in his last five matches to open the scoring after five minutes.

The forward reacted swiftly to power home Jose Gimenez's flick-on from a long throw into the box.

Carlos Soler, another player in strong form, pulled La Real level with a well-taken goal, controlling Luka Sucic's pass skillfully and then finishing with aplomb.

Sorloth, a constant headache for the visitors, fired over before the break and had another effort deflected narrowly off-target in the second half.

Gonzalez should have put Atletico back in front earlier than the 67th minute, but blazed over from close range before eventually finding the net.

Atletico substitute Antoine Griezmann created the goal with a tidy backheel, and Gonzalez showed poise before stroking home.

Real Sociedad immediately equalised, with Mikel Oyarzabal smashing in from the edge of the box, inside Jan Oblak's near post.

However, Gonzalez netted again for Simeone's side, leaping high to nod home Matteo Ruggieri's curling cross from the left.

The 27-year-old Argentina international, on loan from Juventus, was coached by Matarazzo at Stuttgart and the pair shared a laugh at the end of the game -- they will meet again in April with a trophy on the line.

"(I don't feel) good, because we hate to lose and the performance was not our best," said Matarazzo.

"There's six weeks (before the final) with different players on the pitch... things will be different."







