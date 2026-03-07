 Contact Us
Erdoğan receives foreign ministers of Turkic states in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a delegation of foreign ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul on Saturday. The high-level meeting occurred as part of an informal session of the bloc's Council of Foreign Ministers, aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation and addressing urgent regional security crises.

Published March 07,2026
The meeting, held at the Dolmabahce Working Office, was attended by OTS Secretary-General Kubanichbek Omuraliev as well as the foreign ministers of member states, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Those present included Jeyhun Bayramov, foreign minister of Azerbaijan; Bakhtiyor Saidov, foreign minister of Uzbekistan; Jeenbek Kulubayev, foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Alibek Bakayev, deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

Also attending the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate Burhanettin Duran.