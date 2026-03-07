Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Iranian attacks

The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iranian attacks across the region, including in the Gulf.



The session, to be held via video conference, Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki told Egypt's state television channel al-Qahera News on Saturday.



Egypt's state news site al-Ahram reported that the meeting was convened at the request of Saudi Arabia. Saudi state television also reported on the planned gathering.



Iran has carried out attacks across the Middle East for the past week in response to US and Israeli military strikes inside Iran. The attacks have targeted US military bases as well as civilian sites such as airports and residential buildings.



Since then, strikes have been reported in around a dozen Arab countries, with Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar reporting a particularly high number of incidents.



The Arab League comprises 22 member states. While the bloc often issues joint statements on international conflicts, it rarely takes concrete action. Internal divisions among member states and the fact that its resolutions are generally non-binding are often cited as reasons.



During major wars and conflicts in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen, the organization has frequently been criticized for exerting little influence and failing to present a unified position.

