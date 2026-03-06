Republican Representative Gonzales to end re-election bid after sex allegations

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, will not seek re-election, he said on Thursday, following calls from top House Republicans to drop his bid due to allegations that he had an ⁠affair with a former staff member who later died by suicide.



"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I've always had to my district," Gonzales said in a post on X.

A congressional ethics panel had on Wednesday announced it would investigate the allegations against Gonzales.

"Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election," said House Speaker Mike Johnson and three members of his leadership team, in ⁠a ⁠joint statement.

Gonzales had agreed to cooperate fully with the House Ethics Committee probe into what they described as "very serious allegations," said the group statement, co-signed by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, No. 3 Republican Tom Emmer and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain.

The Texas Republican, who has acknowledged a "mistake" and "lapse in judgment," is also facing possible legislative action from fellow Republican Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who filed two measures on Wednesday to censure him and ⁠strip him of his committee assignments. Leadership's statement comes two days after the 45-year-old three-term congressman was forced into a primary runoff in May against Republican challenger Brandon Herrera, a gun rights advocate endorsed by the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

The ethics committee said on Wednesday that it would investigate Gonzales to determine whether he "engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employee in his congressional office and/or discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors ⁠or ‌privileges."

Several other ‌House Republicans had called for Gonzales to resign or drop ⁠out of the campaign after the San ‌Antonio Express-News published explicit text messages from him to his then-staff member Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide last September. Gonzales trailed Herrera ⁠by less than 1,000 votes after Tuesday's primary, with neither ⁠candidate receiving the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. He defeated Herrera, a ⁠YouTube influencer known as "the AK Guy," in the 2024 primary by only a few hundred votes.







