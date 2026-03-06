Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army said late Thursday that it launched new airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after warning thousands of residents to evacuate the area.

Israeli warplanes have carried out at least five airstrikes so far targeting the areas of Al-Jamous and Haret Hreik near Al-Sahel Hospital, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Earlier Thursday, the Israeli army ordered residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of new airstrikes.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee specifically urged residents of the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath neighborhoods to head east toward Mount Lebanon via the Beirut-Damascus Road.

Residents of Haret Hreik and Shiyah were ordered to move north toward Tripoli along the Beirut-Tripoli highway or east toward Mount Lebanon via the Metn Expressway.

The Israeli army has mounted a series of airstrikes across Lebanon since Monday, killing more than 120 people and injuring nearly 700 others following cross-border attacks by Hezbollah.

The escalation followed an Israeli-US offensive on Iran which has killed more than 900 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding around 17,000.