Germany to withdraw soldiers from Middle East over Iran war

Germany's Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) said Friday that it is planning to withdraw more soldiers from the Middle East as a result of the Iran war.

Due to the security situation, soldiers are being pulled out from the UN mission in Lebanon, said an unnamed Bundeswehr spokesperson.

The number of German soldiers based in Erbil, Iraq, had already been significantly reduced.

According to a report by the RND media outlet, soldiers have already been withdrawn from Bahrain, while preparations are also underway in Kuwait. Furthermore, soldiers and embassy staff have been moved from Baghdad to Jordan. The spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Most recently, approximately 500 Bundeswehr soldiers were stationed in the entire region, primarily in Iraq and Jordan.

The US and Israel have continued air attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, claiming to act on the basis of threats and to dismantle Tehran's missile industry and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel as well as regional countries, including those in the Gulf that host US bases, disrupting global markets.



