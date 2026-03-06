Iceland to hold referendum on continuing EU accession talks

Iceland will hold a referendum in August on whether to continue EU accession talks, broadcaster RUV reported Friday.

The government of Iceland approved the Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir's parliamentary resolution on holding a referendum.

Iceland will vote on whether to continue accession talks with the EU on Aug. 29.

The country suspended its accession process in 2015 after applying for membership in 2009.

Gunnarsdottir said protecting Iceland's resources and economic stability will remain the priority in negotiations, stressing she would never agree to relinquish the country's control over its natural resources.





