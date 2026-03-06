Finland to lift ban on nuclear weapons imports: Defense minister

Finland plans to lift the blanket prohibition on imports of nuclear weapons by this summer, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen announced late Thursday.

"The [current] legislation does not reflect the needs Finland faces as a NATO member," Hakkanen said during a news conference, according to broadcaster Yle.

He noted that nuclear munitions may only be transported into Finland for matters directly tied to the country's military defense, while importing such weapons will remain strictly forbidden in all other circumstances.

Hakkanen further stressed that Finland has no intention of hosting nuclear weapons on its soil, and future NATO nuclear exercises will not involve deploying such arms in the country.