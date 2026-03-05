Ukraine to summon Hungary’s envoy over Russia’s release of dual-citizen POWs

Ukraine said it will summon Hungary's charge d'affaires in Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the release of two prisoners of war who hold both Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Kyiv had not received information about the identities of the individuals released and will invite Hungary's envoy to obtain reliable data, according to Ukrainian media reports.

"The Ukrainian side will also submit a request for access to the persons who were returned," the ministry said, as quoted by local outlets including the state news agency Ukrinform.

Earlier Wednesday, Putin said during a meeting in Moscow with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that he had decided to release the two prisoners following a request from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Putin said Orban made the request during a phone call the two leaders held Tuesday.

"These are citizens who hold dual citizenship: both Ukrainian and Hungarian. They were forcibly conscripted," Putin said in opening remarks at the meeting with Szijjarto.





