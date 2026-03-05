SPAINS PRIME MINISTER REJECTS BLIND SERVILITY TO US, SAYS NO TO WAR

Spain's prime minister rejects 'blind servility' to US, says 'no to war'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday forcefully rejected "blind and servile" alignment with military escalations in the Middle East, demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel, the US and Iran.

In a video address shared on the US social media company X's platform, Sanchez declared Spain's position as a definitive "no to war."

Drawing direct parallels to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he warned that the "Azores Islands mindset"— referring to the 2003 Azores Summit, where US President George W. Bush, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar met and effectively abandoned diplomacy in favor of a final ultimatum to Saddam Hussein before the invasion of Iraq — previously brought Europe a "more insecure world" and "worse life."

He said that Spain will not be "complicit" in actions that are "bad for the world" simply out of "fear of reprisals."

While repudiating the Iranian regime for its repression of citizens, he stressed that "one cannot respond to one illegality with another," referring to the ongoing "unilateral" strikes by the US and Israel.

Sanchez also confirmed that the Spanish military is working "day and night" to coordinate "evacuation mechanisms" for citizens in the region.

He concluded by saying "we have absolute confidence in the economic, institutional and also I would say moral strength of our country and because in moments like this, we feel prouder than ever to be Spanish."

Tensions between the US and Spain are high as Madrid not only condemned the strikes against Iran but also refused to allow Washington to use military bases in Spain to carry out attacks on Iran.

Earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares "categorically" denied that Spain has agreed to military cooperation with the US following tensions over base access amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

Speaking to Cadena SER radio, Albares denied claims made by the White House, stressing that "the Spanish government's position regarding the war in the Middle East and the bombings in Iran, regarding the use of our bases, has not changed by a single comma."

The denial follows statements from White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters that Spain had agreed to cooperate after US President Donald Trump threatened to "cut off all trade" with the European ally. Trump's ultimatum came after Madrid prohibited the US from using bases on Spanish territory to launch attacks against Iran.

"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear, and it's my understanding...they've agreed to cooperate with the US military, and so I know that the US military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain," Leavitt told reporters.





