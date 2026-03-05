South Korea’s life satisfaction stagnates in 2024 as suicide rate climbs

South Koreans' overall satisfaction with life showed little change in 2024 compared with the previous year, while the country's suicide rate continued to rise, according to a government report released Thursday.

The annual quality-of-life report, published by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, found that the national life satisfaction score stood at 6.4 out of 10 in 2024, the same level recorded in 2023, according to Yonhap News.

The study indicated that income levels played a role in how people evaluated their lives.

Households earning less than 1 million won (about $682) per month reported the lowest satisfaction score of 5.8, while households with monthly incomes of 3 million won or more recorded scores between 6.4 and 6.5, close to the national average.

The report also compared South Korea's life satisfaction levels with those of other developed economies, citing findings from the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Based on a three-year average from 2022 to 2024, South Korea ranked 33rd among the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, with an average score of 6.04.

This figure is below the OECD average of 6.5, highlighting a gap between South Korea and many other advanced economies in perceived quality of life.

The report also pointed to growing mental health concerns. The suicide rate rose to 29.1 deaths per 100,000 people in 2024, up 1.8 from the previous year, marking the second consecutive annual increase.

It represents the highest level since 2011, when the country recorded 31.7 suicides per 100,000 people, the report said.



