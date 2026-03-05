South Korea bans travel to Iran

South Korea on Thursday imposed a ban on travel to Iran amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to a local media report.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry upgraded a level 3 alert, which advises nationals to leave the country, to a travel ban to Iran, Yonhap News reported.

The travel ban took effect from 6 pm (0900GMT).

The ministry warned that any national visiting or staying in Iran without authorization may face punishment and urged those planning to visit Iran to cancel their plans.

South Korea has already begun the evacuation of its nationals from the Middle East, and so far, 140 nationals have been moved to safe places.

Around 2,000 short-term South Korean travelers are currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to flight disruptions.

Meanwhile, Australia also deployed two military transport aircraft to the Middle East to evacuate its nationals, according to ABC News.

Israel and the US have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.