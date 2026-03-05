Somali president hails constitutional overhaul as ‘historic day’

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday hailed recent constitutional changes as a "historic day" for the country, saying Somalia has officially moved beyond its decades-long transitional constitutional period.

In a national address late Wednesday, Mohamud said the completion of the country's National Constitution marks the formal end of the long-standing Provisional Constitution.

"Today is a historic day, marked by the completion of Somalia's National Constitution & the formal conclusion of the long-standing Provisional Constitution. It's a day that will be remembered for achieving a national milestone that has long been awaited. This a promise made & kept," Mohamud said.

He said completing the National Constitution removes a major obstacle to the country's political, security and economic stability.

His remarks came hours after both houses of Somalia's parliament voted to overhaul the national constitution, ending decades of transitional constitutional rule.

The vote has sparked strong criticism from opposition figures and two regional administrations -- the southern state of Jubaland and the semiautonomous state of Puntland -- which have been at odds with the central government for the past four years.

One of the main opposition leaders, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, said changing the constitution without consensus "is not reform, it is a gamble with national unity and stability."



