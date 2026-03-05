Saudi Arabia says it intercepted 3 cruise missiles southeast of Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said early Thursday that the country's air defenses intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles southeast of the capital Riyadh.

In a statement, the ministry said the missiles were intercepted and neutralized outside the city of Al-Kharj.

On Wednesday, the ministry said an attack targeted the Ras Tanura oil refinery on the country's Arabian Gulf coast.

A ministry spokesperson said on the US social media company X's platform that initial assessments indicated that it was carried out by a drone and caused no damage.