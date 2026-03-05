Putin agrees to release 2 Hungarians captured in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to release two Hungarians on Wednesday who were captured in Ukraine.

Putin said the Hungarians have dual citizenship, Ukrainian and Hungarian, and were "forcibly mobilized."

"Yesterday, during our telephone conversation, Prime Minister Mr. Viktor Orban also raised this issue and asked to consider the possibility of releasing Hungarian citizens who have ended up in captivity of the Russian army," he said as he met Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Kremlin.

In response, Szijjarto noted that Ukraine "is forcing Hungarian citizens to mobilize."

"Very many of them have gone missing. Very many of them have been captured. Therefore, we would like to ask you: could you make a decision to release some prisoners of war of Hungarian origin who are in captivity," Szijjarto asked Putin.

Putin said he upheld Orban's request.

"I have made the decision to release two people. And you will be able, as the prime minister requested, to take them with you directly onto the plane you arrived on and will return to Budapest on," he said.

The Hungarian government circulated a video message Tuesday from a serviceman from Uzhhorod who introduced himself as Albert Roman, a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, claiming he was forcibly mobilized by Ukrainian authorities, wounded, and eventually captured.

Roman said Russian soldiers provided him with medical assistance and asked Orban to help secure his release and return home.

Orban and Putin held a telephone conversation later Tuesday, and discussed the situation.

Szijjarto said in addition to the release of the servicemen, Russia provided him with guarantees for oil and gas supplies at unchanged prices.

"The good news is that we have a guarantee for the supply of oil and natural gas to Hungary, despite the international crisis on the energy market. We were given a guarantee that Russia will supply all of this to us at the same prices, despite what is happening due to the war in Iran," said Szijjarto.

Ukraine earlier stopped oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia, accusing Russia of hitting the Druzhba pipeline, used for their deliveries. In response, Hungary blocked a €90 billion credit to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said other countries are ready to replace Russian energy resources to Budapest and Bratislava, but "Orban does not want to pay the same prices" as the rest of the EU.