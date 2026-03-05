OIC denounces threat to Türkiye after interception of ballistic missile from Iran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced the firing from Iran of a ballistic missile toward Turkish airspace, which was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems.

In a statement Wednesday, the OIC expressed its full solidarity with Türkiye and affirmed its unwavering support in defending the country's sovereignty, security and stability.

The OIC General Secretariat called for an immediate end to any actions that could escalate tensions and destabilize the region.

It emphasized that threatening member states and undermining their security violates the principles of international relations, which are founded on good neighborliness and mutual respect.

According to Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense, the missile was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was successfully engaged by allied defenses.

Debris from the missile fell in Dortyol district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, with no casualties or injuries reported.

In a diplomatic response, Türkiye summoned Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh to the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, it conveyed its firm protest and deep concerns over the incident.

Officials underscored that any steps risking the expansion of conflicts and further destabilization of the region must be avoided at all costs.