North Korea’s Kim oversees launch of 'strategic' cruise missile

Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a nuclear-capable "strategic" cruise missile from a new destroyer, expressing satisfaction with progress in arming the North Korean Navy with powerful nuclear weapons.

Published March 05,2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test launch of a sea-to-surface "strategic" cruise missile, state media reported on Thursday.

The test launch was conducted on a warship, Destroyer Choe Hyon, a day earlier, according to the KCNA news agency.

Kim said the arming of the North Korean Navy with nuclear weapons "is making satisfactory progress."

According to Seoul-based Yonhap News, North Korea's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that they could have nuclear capabilities.

Kim expressed "satisfaction" over the preparedness of the new destroyer for its commissioning for operations and stressed the importance of "powerful researchers group and shipbuilding industry."