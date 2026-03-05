Japan startup fails to launch rocket in 3rd attempt

A Japanese startup's third attempt to launch its rocket ended in failure on Thursday.

Space One Co.'s aborted launch of its Kairos No. 3 from the privately run Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama province along the Pacific coast, Kyodo News reported.

The rocket is 18 meters long and weighs 23 tons, and has a three-stage solid fuel engine and a liquid fuel engine for adjustments.

On Wednesday, the private firm canceled the launch just 30 seconds before the rocket was set to lift off.

The rocket was set to carry into space five satellites from different entities, including the Taiwan Space Agency.





