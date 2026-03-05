Iranian drones strike Nakhchivan; two civilians injured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported that Iranian drones carried out attacks from Iranian territory on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

One drone hit the international airport, damaging the building, while another struck near a school in Şekerabad village.

Two civilians were injured.

Azerbaijan condemned the attacks as violations of international law and stated that it reserves the right to respond.

Iranian Ambassador Mucteba Dermichilu was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, and a formal protest note was delivered.