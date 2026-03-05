 Contact Us
News World Iranian drones strike Nakhchivan; two civilians injured

Iranian drones strike Nakhchivan; two civilians injured

Iranian drones hit Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic airport and school; two civilians wounded. Azerbaijan reserves right to respond.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 05,2026
Subscribe
IRANIAN DRONES STRIKE NAKHCHIVAN; TWO CIVILIANS INJURED

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported that Iranian drones carried out attacks from Iranian territory on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

One drone hit the international airport, damaging the building, while another struck near a school in Şekerabad village.

Two civilians were injured.

Azerbaijan condemned the attacks as violations of international law and stated that it reserves the right to respond.

Iranian Ambassador Mucteba Dermichilu was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, and a formal protest note was delivered.