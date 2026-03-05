Iran says it attacked American oil tanker in Persian Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday it attacked an American oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, as escalation continued to rise in the wake of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran.

The Guards' Public Relations Department said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA that Iranian naval forces "successfully targeted an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf."

No further details were provided and there was no immediate US comment on the Iranian claim.

More than 900 people have been killed since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





