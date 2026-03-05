Greek forces deploy patriot air defense system to Karpathos island

A Patriot air defense missile battery has been deployed to Karpathos, an island in the southeastern Aegean Sea between Crete and Rhodes, Greek media reported Wednesday, as authorities move to strengthen air defenses amid concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to broadcaster MEGA, an amphibious ship of the Greek Navy docked at the port of Pigadia and unloaded the MIM-104 Patriot missile system.

Footage showed military vehicles transporting components of the air defense battery along the area's main road before moving toward pre-designated deployment sites.

The decision to deploy the system followed the reported incidents involving Iranian drones in the vicinity of the British military base in Akrotiri, the Greek Cypriot Administration.

British authorities previously said that one drone landed on the runway at the Akrotiri base but caused no casualties or significant damage. Two other drones approaching the base were intercepted.

Greece had previously also sent two frigates and four F-16 fighter jets to the Greek Cypriot Administration to provide defense support.





