Construction activity in UK down for 14 consecutive months

The construction sector activity in the UK extended its downward trend into the 14th month in February, data provider S&P Global stated on Thursday.

The UK construction sector Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 44.5 points in February, down from 46.4 in January.

According to the data, the rapid decline in residential activity negatively affected construction sector output.

New orders in the sector also declined sharply.

S&P Global said: "Weaker demand for construction products and materials contributed to a sustained improvement in supplier performance.

"Lead times have now shortened for seven consecutive months."

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market, said a sharper downturn in house building was the main factor behind the setback for UK construction activity in February, following some signs of stabilisation at the start of 2026.

Total industry activity has decreased in each month since January 2025 and the latest decline was faster than seen on average over this period, Moore recalled.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion in the sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction.






