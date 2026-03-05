China committed nearly $24B to 168 ports worldwide over 25 years, study says

China has committed nearly $24 billion in investments to 168 ports around the world over the past 25 years, according to a new study released Wednesday.

The report by AidData, a research lab at William & Mary University in the United States, comes as Panama recently ousted a Hong Kong-based operator from one of its ports.

Between 2000 and 2025, China committed nearly $24 billion in seaport-related financing for 168 ports across 90 low-, middle- and high-income countries, the study titled "Anchoring Global Ambitions" said.

The funding -- totaling $23.4 billion -- was provided through 363 Chinese loan- and grant-financed projects during that period.

The most heavily financed ports include Hambantota International Port in Sri Lanka with $1.97 billion in funding; the Port of Newcastle in Australia with $1.32 billion; the Autonomous Port of Kribi in Cameroon with $1.17 billion; the Port of Melbourne in Australia with $1.14 billion; and Haifa Port in Israel with $1.13 billion, the report said.

The study found that in the past two years alone -- 2024 and 2025 -- China committed $614 million in new official financing for projects and activities at 11 ports worldwide.

Chinese financing for global seaports is "almost evenly split" between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries, the report said. It added that 45.1% of China's overseas seaport financing portfolio -- worth $10.8 billion -- supports 29 port locations across 20 high-income countries, including Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Brunei.

The report comes as Panama, under pressure from the United States, ended a contract with Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison.



- Naval activity linked to Chinese-financed ports

The study also examined Chinese naval activity at port facilities financed by Beijing.

It said Chinese naval activity -- including port calls, hospital ship visits and joint exercises -- has taken place at more than half of the Chinese-financed ports where Chinese entities also serve as owners or operators.

"There is substantially less Chinese naval activity in Chinese-financed port facilities that are not owned or operated by Chinese entities," the report said.

The study also identified an additional $11.6 billion in pledged financing for potential or future projects at 30 ports, including Mongla Port in Bangladesh and Kisumu Port in Kenya.

Chinese state-owned financiers frequently support the purchase of port equipment, such as security scanners or cranes provided by Chinese companies including Nuctech and ZPMC, the report said.

Chinese lenders have committed $4.7 billion to seaport projects that include such equipment.

According to the study, Chinese state-owned creditors and donors are "increasingly co-locating" port investments with other projects considered vital to China's national security, including critical mineral operations.

Researchers identified 19 Chinese-financed mines within a 500-kilometer radius of Chinese-financed seaports, the report said.





