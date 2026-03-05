Bahrain says air defenses destroyed 75 missiles, 123 drones from Iran

Bahrain's military said Thursday that air defenses destroyed 75 Iranian missiles and 123 drones targeting the Gulf country since Iran began attacks across the region in retaliation for a US-Israeli offensive.

In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defense systems "continue to confront successive waves of Iranian attacks."

It urged residents "to remain indoors and leave their homes only when absolutely necessary while observing maximum caution to ensure their safety."

Authorities also called on the public "to stay away from damaged areas and any suspicious objects, avoid filming military operations and refrain from photographing locations where debris has fallen."

The statement did not indicate whether any missiles or debris from interceptions landed in Bahrain or caused damage.

The military said that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter."

It warned that the "indiscriminate" Iranian attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.