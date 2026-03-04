RUSSIAS PUTIN TO DISCUSS UKRAINIAN ENERGY BLACKMAIL WITH HUNGARYS SZIJJARTO: KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto later on Wednesday and discuss "Ukraine's blackmailing of Slovakia and Hungary" over oil supplies, the Kremlin said.
Kyiv has said that the Ukrainian branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was severely damaged by fire after a Russian attack and that it cannot be repaired quickly.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the same conference call that Russia had not been contacted by European countries asking it to resume energy supplies given the situation in Iran.