RUSSIAS PUTIN TO DISCUSS UKRAINIAN ENERGY BLACKMAIL WITH HUNGARYS SZIJJARTO: KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Hungarian ⁠Foreign ⁠Minister Peter Szijjarto later on Wednesday and discuss "Ukraine's blackmailing of Slovakia ⁠and Hungary" over oil supplies, the Kremlin said.

Kyiv has said that the Ukrainian branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, ⁠which ⁠supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was severely damaged by fire after a Russian attack and ⁠that it cannot be repaired quickly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the same conference call that ⁠Russia ‌had ‌not been ⁠contacted by ‌European countries asking it to resume ⁠energy supplies ⁠given the situation in ⁠Iran.









