RUSSIAS PUTIN TO DISCUSS UKRAINIAN ENERGY BLACKMAIL WITH HUNGARYS SZIJJARTO: KREMLIN

Russia's Putin to discuss 'Ukrainian energy blackmail' with Hungary's Szijjarto: Kremlin

As the fierce dispute over regional energy security continues, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow later on Wednesday.

Published March 04,2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Hungarian ⁠Foreign ⁠Minister Peter Szijjarto later on Wednesday and discuss "Ukraine's blackmailing of Slovakia ⁠and Hungary" over oil supplies, the Kremlin said.

Kyiv has said that the Ukrainian branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, ⁠which ⁠supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was severely damaged by fire after a Russian attack and ⁠that it cannot be repaired quickly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the same conference call that ⁠Russia ‌had ‌not been ⁠contacted by ‌European countries asking it to resume ⁠energy supplies ⁠given the situation in ⁠Iran.