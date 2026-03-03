UN DEEPLY SHOCKED BY MIDDLE EAST WARS IMPACT ON CIVILIANS

The UN human rights chief said Tuesday he was "deeply shocked" by how the war in the Middle East was affecting civilians, with fear and panic spreading across the region.

Volker Turk called for all parties to "come to their senses" and bring the conflict to an end.

"The fear, the panic, the anxiety experienced by millions of people in the Middle East and beyond is palpable -- and was entirely avoidable," his spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.

"The situation is worsening and widening by the hour, playing out our worst fears."

Turk "is deeply shocked by the impacts of the widespread hostilities on civilians and civilian infrastructure since the conflict erupted on Saturday with Israel and the United States of America's attacks on Iran, Iran's response against states across the region, as well as Hezbollah's subsequent entry into the conflict," she said.

Shamdasani said the laws of war were clear: civilians and civilian objects are protected, and all states and armed groups must abide by the law.

Turk called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent further escalation, and take all feasible measures to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

"Returning to the negotiating table is the one and only way to bring an end to the killing, destruction and despair," Shamdasani said.

"The high commissioner implores all parties to come to their senses, and to end this violence," she added.





