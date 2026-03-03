French president says US-Israel attacks on Iran 'outside the framework of international law'

French President Emmanuel Macron disapproved Tuesday of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, stressing that they were outside the framework of international law.

"The United States of America and Israel decided to launch military operations. They were carried out outside the framework of international law, which we cannot approve of," Macron said as he was addressing the French nation about the developments in the Middle East.

He reiterated his call for an end to all airstrikes and the resumption of diplomatic negotiations to achieve long-term peace.

Macron reaffirmed that they strengthened the security of French military bases in the region, as well as embassies.

"We must, of course, ensure security on our national soil as well. At my request, the government has strengthened the Sentinel military protection system and increased vigilance around the most exposed locations and individuals," he added.

Macron further reiterated the need to stand alongside France's allies and the region "to ensure their security and territorial integrity," reminding them that they have defense agreements with Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates while stressing being "bound by strong commitments with Jordan and Iraq."

"We reacted immediately and, in legitimate self-defense, shot down drones in the very first hours of the conflict to defend our allies' airspace, who know they can count on us," Macron said.

He noted that, in addition to the Rafale jets already in place, air defense systems and airborne radar units have also been deployed over the past few hours. He also confirmed his decision to send additional air defense assets to the Greek Cypriot Administration.

"In the past few hours, the war has spread to Lebanon, from where Hezbollah committed the major fault of striking Israel and endangering the Lebanese people. Israel is reportedly considering a ground operation. That too would be a dangerous escalation and a strategic mistake," the French president underscored.

He called on Israel to respect Lebanese territory and its integrity.

Macron also announced an initiative to build a coalition to bring together resources, "including military ones," to restore and secure traffic in strained maritime routes across the region.

"I have ordered that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its air assets and escorting frigates, make its way to the Mediterranean," he confirmed.

Tension escalated across the Middle East when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.