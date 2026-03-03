Trump says he will sever trade with Spain in retaliation for base refusal

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid prohibited the US from using bases on its territory to carry out attacks on Iran.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Spanish government said Monday that the US has neither used, nor will it use, Spanish military bases to conduct attacks against Iran, insisting Madrid maintains full control over its sovereign facilities.

"The bases of Spanish sovereignty will not be used for anything that is not within the agreement with the United States or for anything that does not fit within the charter of the United Nations," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a television interview with El Diario.

Albares reiterated that although the bases are for joint use, Spain retains ultimate authority, according to the report. He also denied that the US informed Madrid in advance of its actions, describing recent strikes as "a unilateral action outside of any collective action."

Trump also assailed the UK for its deal with the island nation of Mauritius that would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius in exchange for securing a 99-year lease for London to continue operating the Diego Garcia US-UK joint base.

The facility sits on the archipelago's largest island, which bears the same name, and has been instrumental in decades of US military operations in the Middle East.

While he did not cite Diego Garcia by name, Trump said London has been "very uncooperative" as he launches attacks on Iran, calling the UK's position "shocking."

"The UK has been very, very uncooperative with that stupid island that they have, that they gave away and took 100-year lease, having to do with, perhaps, indigenous people claiming the island that never even saw the island before. What's that all about? And they ruin relationships. It's a shame," he said.

Trump said it has "taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land" on Diego Garcia.

"It would have been much more convenient landing there, as opposed to flying many extra hours. So, we are very surprised. This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," he said, comparing UK Premier Keir Starmer unfavorably to the World War II leader.



















