Drone strike causes fire near US Consulate in Dubai

An Emirati police vehicle deploys near the American Consulate in Dubai on March 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A drone strike caused a limited fire in the vicinity of the US Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday evening, local authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office added in a statement on US social media company X that relevant authorities managed to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.