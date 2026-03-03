Erdoğan urges diplomacy on Middle East conflict in call with Pakistan’s Sharif

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a call Tuesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about bilateral ties, Iran and regional developments, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

On the ongoing conflict in the Middle East triggered by Israeli-US attacks on Iran, Erdoğan emphasized that re-engaging diplomacy in the region would bring significant benefits and affirmed that Türkiye stands ready to provide all possible support.

The leaders discussed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

Erdoğan also condemned recent terror attacks in Pakistan and expressed Türkiye's continued solidarity with Islamabad in the fight against terrorism.

He said Türkiye would contribute to the restoration of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which Türkiye had facilitated in previous initiatives.

















