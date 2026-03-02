Sweden says hard to see US-Israel attacks on Iran as compatible with international law

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard raised doubts on Sunday over US-Israel attacks on Iran under international law.

"It is a very difficult situation with clear conflicts of goals, but at the current stage it is difficult to see that this use of force has support in international law," Stenergard told Radio Sweden when asked whether the US had complied with international law in its joint operation with Israel against Iran.

She stressed the need to stand up for the preservation of set rules and norms that govern the conduct of states with each other.

"There is a very clear conflict of objectives where, on the one hand, we have a terrible regime that must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. On the other hand, all use of force must be in accordance with international law, and if we see a development that departs from that, then there is a risk that other countries will claim new rights for themselves and in other ways pose a danger," Stenergard added.

A joint US-Israeli military campaign launched Saturday has already killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US assets in Gulf countries.

