Pentagon chief says Iran will not be "endless war"

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth said ⁠on Monday that military operations ⁠against Iran would not lead to an "endless war" and that ⁠the aim ⁠was to destroy Tehran's missiles, Navy and other security infrastructure.

"We're ⁠hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically," Hegseth said during ⁠a ‌press ‌conference at ⁠the Pentagon.

Trump to decide how long to wage Iran war: Pentagon chief

Hegseth declined to give ⁠a timeline for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, saying ⁠it ⁠was up to President Donald Trump to decide the ⁠length of the military campaign against Tehran.

Hegseth: US war against Iran not 'democracy building'

Hegseth said on Monday that the war against Iran is not an effort to build democracy in the Islamic republic.

"No stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy-building exercise. No politically correct wars. We fight to win and we don't waste time or lives," Hegseth told a news conference.







