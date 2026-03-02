News World Germany will not join US-Israel attack on Iran, says foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on Monday that Germany definitively will not participate in the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran.

Germany will not participate in US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday, as the conflict in the Middle East continued to spread.



The German government "has no intention of participating," Wadephul told the Deutschlandfunk radio station, two days after the large-scale US and Israeli offensive began on Saturday.



Unlike the United Kingdom, which is allowing the US to use its bases in the region to destroy Iranian missiles and missile launch pads, Germany does not have similar bases in the region.



"We also do not have the necessary military resources," Wadephul said.



However, the minister said that German soldiers "would defend themselves if they were attacked." Units from the Bundeswehr, Germany's military, are currently stationed in Jordan and Iraq.



"From the German perspective, there will be no further measures beyond that," he added.



In response to a question on whether the assault on Iran is contrary to international law, Wadephul said "of course there are doubts about that, there's no question about it."



He insisted that "Iran is a considerable threat, not only to Israel and the region there, but also to Germany and Europe."



Pointing to Tehran's "significant ballistic missile programme," Wadephul said "these are missiles with a range that also threatens Europe."



The Iranian regime has "always been determined" to "act against Europe and European interests" and threatens Germany with "terrorism," he argued.



The minister also highlighted the threat from Iran "launching cyberattacks against Germany" and underlined that Tehran supports Russia's war in Ukraine.









