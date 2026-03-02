News World IAEA chief warns of nuclear risk as Middle East conflict escalates

The chief of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned that the escalating military confrontation in the Middle East raises the risk of a nuclear accident.

"All of us have been following with concern the military attacks in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Middle East," Grossi said on Monday.



"We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities."



So far there is so far no indication that Iranian nuclear facilities have been damaged or hit in the ongoing Israeli and US attacks, he said.



Grossi warned as well of heightened nuclear safety risks across the region, noting that several other Gulf countries with nuclear facilities have also come under fire in Iranian retaliatory attacks.



"We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations," he said.



Grossi pointed to nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Syria, adding that many other countries in the Middle East also possess nuclear technology.



Israel and the United States struck and heavily damaged Iranian nuclear facilities last June.









