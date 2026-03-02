Iran hits 6 US military sites across Gulf - report

Iran has targeted at least six US military sites across the Middle East since Washington and Tel Aviv began striking Iran on Saturday, according to an analysis by The New York Times that drew on satellite images, authenticated videos, and statements from US military officials.

It remains uncertain how many weapons Iran fired at the bases or how many were intercepted. However, the attacks have prompted concerns about the facilities' capacity to defend against additional assaults.

Sites in Bahrain, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, along with three locations in Kuwait, were struck over the weekend.

Several buildings were damaged or destroyed, including satellite communications systems.

US officials reported that three service members were killed and five seriously injured in a strike on Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, though no images of that attack have surfaced.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported at the other five identified sites.

Among the affected locations were a major naval headquarters, established US military camps, air bases housing American forces, and a naval recreation facility.

Damage levels varied by site.

On Saturday, Iran hit the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, causing significant destruction to multiple structures.

Verified video showed the base was targeted by both missiles and drones, and the harbor appeared largely devoid of naval ships during the strike.

Satellite imagery from Sunday indicated that two satellite communications terminals were destroyed, and several large buildings at the headquarters were either heavily damaged or leveled.

In Kuwait, images taken Sunday afternoon revealed collapsed rooftops at multiple points within Ali Al Salem Air Base, following reports of an Iranian strike the previous day.

Footage and photographs confirmed by The Times suggested that Iran repeatedly targeted the military installation at Erbil International Airport in Iraq, where US forces are stationed, throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Smoke and flames were visible rising from the area. By Sunday morning, satellite images showed four structures in one section of the base had been damaged or destroyed, with fires still burning into early Monday.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai on Sunday showed smoke rising from a large building within a fenced US Navy recreational zone.

Although not an official US base, Jebel Ali is among the navy's most frequently used ports.

A widely circulated video recorded inside Camp Buehring in Kuwait on Sunday showed a drone flying over the installation before exploding within its perimeter.

The precise point of impact and the extent of damage remain unverified.