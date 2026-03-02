Footage shows warplane, appears to be US F-15, crashing in Kuwait

Social media footage, circulated widely, has shown what appears to be a US F-15 warplane crashing in Kuwait, while authorities have not issued any official confirmation.

Footage, widely shared on social media on Sunday, appears to show a warplane, believed to be an F-15 belonging to the US, going down.

It is also alleged that the aircraft was hit by "friendly fire" and that the pilot survived.

The footage includes images purportedly showing a soldier, who descended by parachute, being taken into a civilian vehicle.

No official statement has been made by authorities regarding the incident.