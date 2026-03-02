 Contact Us
News World Footage shows warplane, appears to be US F-15, crashing in Kuwait

Footage shows warplane, appears to be US F-15, crashing in Kuwait

Unverified social media footage circulating online appears to show a US F-15 warplane crashing in Kuwait, with claims of possible “friendly fire” and the pilot surviving after parachuting to safety. Authorities have not issued any official confirmation regarding the alleged incident.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 02,2026
Subscribe
FOOTAGE SHOWS WARPLANE, APPEARS TO BE US F-15, CRASHING IN KUWAIT

Social media footage, circulated widely, has shown what appears to be a US F-15 warplane crashing in Kuwait, while authorities have not issued any official confirmation.

Footage, widely shared on social media on Sunday, appears to show a warplane, believed to be an F-15 belonging to the US, going down.

It is also alleged that the aircraft was hit by "friendly fire" and that the pilot survived.

The footage includes images purportedly showing a soldier, who descended by parachute, being taken into a civilian vehicle.

No official statement has been made by authorities regarding the incident.