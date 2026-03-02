News World IAEA chief sees no evidence of 'structured' Iran nuclear weapons plan

"We don't see a structured programme to manufacture nuclear weapons," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference in Vienna on Monday.

The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there is no evidence Iran has been running a "structured" nuclear weapons programme.



"We don't see a structured programme to manufacture nuclear weapons," Rafael Grossi told a press conference in Vienna on Monday.



US President Donald Trump had cited concerns about Iran rebuilding a nuclear weapons programme as part of the justification for the joint military campaign against Iran launched on Saturday with Israel.



Grossi said the IAEA could not exclude the possibility that there was intelligence concerning Iran's ambitions that had not been shared with the agency.



He also noted that IAEA inspectors have lacked access to key Iranian facilities for more than eight months, meaning the agency cannot verify whether nuclear material has been diverted for military purposes.



Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons but insists on its right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.



Grossi warned of the risk of a nuclear accident amid the widening war in the Middle East, saying the military strikes carry serious risks.



"We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities," he said earlier during a special meeting of the agency's board of governors.



Grossi warned as well of heightened nuclear safety risks across the region, noting that several Gulf countries with nuclear facilities have also come under fire in Iranian retaliatory attacks.



"We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations," he said.



Grossi pointed to nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Syria, adding that many other countries in the Middle East also possess nuclear technology.



A senior Iranian diplomat, Reza Najafi, said in Vienna that the Natanz nuclear complex had been targeted in the latest Israeli and US attacks.



However, Grossi said satellite imagery showed no signs of significant damage to Iranian nuclear facilities so far.



Israel and the United States struck and heavily damaged Iranian nuclear facilities last June, including the uranium enrichment plant at Natanz.











