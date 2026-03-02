Netherlands halts repatriation of nationals from Middle East over security concerns

The Netherlands has temporarily suspended the repatriation of its citizens from countries in the Middle East, citing security risks, authorities said Monday.

Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said evacuations cannot be carried out safely at this time due to airspace closures across the region, according to broadcaster NOS.

"The airspace is closed. If you want to bring people home, you want to do it safely. At the moment, those options aren't available," Berendsen said.

The ministry noted that repatriation operations are complex and only carried out in exceptional circumstances, adding that the government is not legally obligated to do so.

Authorities said it remains unclear how many Dutch nationals are currently in the region, as registration with embassies is not mandatory.

However, Berendsen added that the number is likely significant due to tourism and travel.

The ministry's crisis center has received more than 1,000 inquiries from citizens seeking information on how they or their relatives can leave the region safely.

Berendsen warned against further regional escalation, stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade, particularly energy supplies to Europe.

Following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began over the weekend, reports emerged alleging that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had sent messages to ships intending to use the Strait of Hormuz stating that "no vessels will be permitted to pass."

"It's essential that ships can still pass through there," Berendsen said, adding that the Netherlands is prepared to contribute to security efforts in the area if requested.

"We're preparing for all situations. Should that request arise, we'll be able to make a decision quickly," he added.