ISRAELI ARMY CLAIMS KILLING HEZBOLLAHS INTELLIGENCE CHIEF IN LEBANON ATTACK

The Israeli army on Monday claimed to have killed the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in an attack on Lebanon.

Israeli forces killed Hussein Makled during overnight attacks, according to a military statement.

The army threatened Hezbollah with the "consequences" of attacking and joining Iran.

Early Monday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, killing 31 people and injuring 149 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israeli strikes continued throughout the day, targeting villages and towns in southern Lebanon as well as Beirut.

Hezbollah said early Monday that it had targeted a military site in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a joint US-Israeli military campaign on Iran.