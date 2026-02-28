Trump says US has 'big decision' to make on Iran, urges 'meaningful' deal

President Donald Trump said Friday that he faces a "very big decision" on Iran, signaling openness to a diplomatic agreement and a willingness to apply military pressure if necessary.

"Now, we have a big decision to make. You know that -- not easy, not easy. We have a very big decision to make," Trump said at an event in the state of Texas.

He claimed that tens of thousands of protesters had been killed recently in Iran, citing a figure of 32,000, though he did not provide details or sources for the number.

"They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that's meaningful," he said.

The president also referenced last year's US military strikes, saying American forces had "hit them real hard" with B-2 bombers and claimed the attack had significantly degraded Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people," he added.