 Contact Us
News World Trump says US has 'big decision' to make on Iran, urges 'meaningful' deal

Trump says US has 'big decision' to make on Iran, urges 'meaningful' deal

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he is currently weighing a "very big decision" regarding his administration's approach to Iran. "Now, we have a big decision to make. You know that -- not easy, not easy. We have a very big decision to make," Trump said at an event in the state of Texas.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 28,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS US HAS BIG DECISION TO MAKE ON IRAN, URGES MEANINGFUL DEAL

President Donald Trump said Friday that he faces a "very big decision" on Iran, signaling openness to a diplomatic agreement and a willingness to apply military pressure if necessary.

"Now, we have a big decision to make. You know that -- not easy, not easy. We have a very big decision to make," Trump said at an event in the state of Texas.

He claimed that tens of thousands of protesters had been killed recently in Iran, citing a figure of 32,000, though he did not provide details or sources for the number.

"They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that's meaningful," he said.

The president also referenced last year's US military strikes, saying American forces had "hit them real hard" with B-2 bombers and claimed the attack had significantly degraded Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people," he added.