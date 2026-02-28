Iran: Khamenei, Pezeshkian ‘safe and sound’ after attack claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Saturday that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are safe, dismissing claims that they had been killed in attacks by the US and Israel.

Baghaei responded to questions in an interview with US-based broadcaster ABC News on the status of Khamenei and Pezeshkian, saying they were "safe and sound."

"Everything is being done in accordance with our plans, and our armed forces are conducting their defensive actions against this act of aggression that has been going on for the entire day," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed earlier that there were multiple indications that Khamenei had been killed in the attacks.