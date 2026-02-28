TRUMP SAYS IRAN DIDNT REALLY WANT A DEAL, SIGNALS MILITARY ACTION MAY END IN FEW DAYS

Trump says Iran didn't really want a deal, signals military action may end in few days

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran came close to a deal and then backed off, casting doubt on Tehran's willingness to finalize a nuclear agreement.

Trump told the Israeli channel N12 that the Iranians came close to a deal and then backed off, claiming that he understood Tehran didn't really want a deal.

The US president described his latest phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "good," and said they are on the same page.

Outlining several options for the US military action against Iran, Trump said that he could extend the military campaign and "take over everything," or end it in a few days, while warning Iranian officials that they would relaunch an attack if they rebuilt any nuclear weapons.

He also added that it would take "a few years" for Iran to recover from the latest round of attacks.

Israel and the US launched a joint military operation against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime."

The strikes came after the latest round of US-Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday, where both sides had described the atmosphere as serious and constructive under Omani mediation.

Last June, the US had struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.