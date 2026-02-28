Türkiye U.S.-Israel-Iran attacks risk global stability, urges halt

Türkiye warned that the escalating confrontation between U.S.-Israel and Iran poses risks to the region's future and to global stability, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Ankara said it was deeply concerned by all acts that violate international law and endanger civilians. It condemned provocations that could further fuel violence.
Türkiye called on all sides to halt attacks immediately, reiterating that regional disputes must be resolved through peaceful means and said it stands ready to provide support for mediation efforts.