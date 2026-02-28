Türkiye U.S.-Israel-Iran attacks risk global stability, urges halt

Türkiye warned that the escalating confrontation between U.S.-Israel ⁠and ⁠Iran poses risks to the region's future and to ⁠global stability, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Ankara said it was deeply concerned by all ⁠acts that violate ⁠international law and endanger civilians. It condemned provocations that could further fuel violence.

Türkiye called ⁠on all sides to halt attacks immediately, reiterating that regional disputes must ⁠be ‌resolved through ‌peaceful means ⁠and said ‌it stands ready to ⁠provide support for ⁠mediation efforts.







