Türkiye U.S.-Israel-Iran attacks risk global stability, urges halt

"The events that began with Israel and the US attacking Iran, and continued with Iran targeting third countries, are of a nature that risks the future of our region and global stability," the Turkish foreign ministry statement said, urging "all parties to cease hostilities immediately".

Published February 28,2026
Türkiye warned that the escalating confrontation between U.S.-Israel ⁠and ⁠Iran poses risks to the region's future and to ⁠global stability, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Ankara said it was deeply concerned by all ⁠acts that violate ⁠international law and endanger civilians. It condemned provocations that could further fuel violence.

Türkiye called ⁠on all sides to halt attacks immediately, reiterating that regional disputes must ⁠be ‌resolved through ‌peaceful means ⁠and said ‌it stands ready to ⁠provide support for ⁠mediation efforts.