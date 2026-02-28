Erdoğan, Trump discuss Iran, Gulf developments in call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a call with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional developments, including attacks against Iran, according to an official.

"The latest situation and current developments in Iran and the Gulf countries," were discussed by the two leaders, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran wrote Sunday on US social media company X.

The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions and diplomatic efforts by Ankara to reduce escalation and encourage dialogue across the Middle East, where developments involving Iran and neighboring Gulf states have raised international concern.

The US and Israel attacked Tehran early Saturday, in the middle of negotiations about Iran's nuclear program that had been continuing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended Thursday.

The US also struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran war last June.