UK Green Party wins first-ever Westminster by-election

The British Green Party has won its first-ever Westminster by-election, securing a historic victory as the ruling Labour Party felt the sting of voters' discontent.

Hannah Spencer, a local plumber and Green councilor, overturned a 13,000-vote Labour majority in the Gorton and Denton constituency to become the party's first MP in northern England.

The result pushed Reform UK into second place, with the Labour Party falling to third. Labour had not lost in the area since 1931.

In her victory speech, Spencer said she would fight for people who feel "left behind" and described herself as no different from those she represents.

"Even in chaos, even under pressure, I get things done. I didn't grow up wanting to be a politician. I am a plumber," she said.

"I am no different to every single person here in this constituency. I work hard. That is what we do."

Spencer said voters had told her "in their thousands" that they were "sick of being let down and looked down on" and tired of "our hard work making other people rich."

- 'We defeated the parties of billionaire donors'

She also used her speech to criticize what she described as divisive politics, including the use of Islamophobic rhetoric.

"I won't accept this victory tonight without calling out politicians and divisive figures who constantly scapegoat and blame our communities for all the problems in society," she said. "My Muslim friends and neighbors are just like me, human."

Joking about her new role, she added: "Now, to my customers, I'm sorry, but I think I might have to cancel the work that you haven't booked in, because I'm heading to parliament."

She pledged to represent working people when she takes her seat at Westminster.

"When I get there, I will make space for everyone doing jobs like mine. We will finally get a seat at the table. We can demand better without hating each other."

She said the Greens had "run a hopeful campaign backed by thousands of volunteers and activists" and said they had "defeated the parties of billionaire donors."



