World becoming 'more dangerous' as conflicts surge, rights erode: UN

The UN human rights chief warned on Friday that the world is becoming "more dangerous" as armed conflicts multiply, international law is increasingly ignored, and attacks on civilians intensify.

"The threat and use of force to solve disputes is becoming more frequent and normalized," Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council, noting that the number of armed conflicts has nearly doubled since 2010 to about 60. "The world really is becoming a more dangerous place."

Turk said civilians are paying the highest price, describing conflict as "a human rights wasteland" and warning against a return to violence as a guiding principle in international affairs.

He cited major crises from Sudan and Ukraine to the occupied Palestinian territory and Myanmar as examples of "blatant violations of international law," including attacks on infrastructure, humanitarian convoys, and civilian populations.

"Attacks on civilians are up by almost one-third," he said, adding that ignoring atrocity crimes only fuels "greater bloodshed."

He also warned that some leaders are undermining the institutions meant to uphold global law and accountability rather than taking steps to reverse these trends.

"Instead, some of them are attacking the institutions designed to keep us safe-the United Nations, including the International Court of Justice; the International Criminal Court; this Council, and its mechanisms," Turk said.

Despite the bleak outlook, he stressed that human rights remain central to global stability and public trust.

"In short, people desperately want their human rights," he said, urging states to recommit to international law, accountability, and cooperation.



