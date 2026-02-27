Denmark 1st in EU to eliminate mother-to-child HIV: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Denmark as the first EU country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, recognizing sustained efforts to ensure babies are born free of the infections.

"The elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis marks a major public health achievement for Denmark," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Friday.

He added: "This milestone demonstrates that with strong political commitment and consistent investment in primary care and integrated maternal and child health services, countries can protect every pregnant woman and newborn from these diseases."

The validation confirms Denmark met all WHO targets between 2021 and 2024, including low transmission rates and high coverage of prenatal testing and treatment.

"As the first European Union country to achieve this public health milestone, Denmark's success is a testament to the strength of its maternal health system and its long-standing commitment to reaching every pregnant woman with the care she needs," said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge.

Officials said universal health coverage, integrated screening during pregnancy, and strong data systems underpinned the success.

"This validation by WHO is a proud moment for Denmark," Health Minister Sophie Lohde said.

Denmark is now working toward eliminating hepatitis B as part of a broader "triple elimination" goal, WHO added.